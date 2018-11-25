  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Ben Zwahlen, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Services, Missing Persons

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A 13-year-old Fort Collins boy did not return home Saturday night. Local police are now asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Ben Zwahlen left home Saturday evening wearing dark jeans, a dark hoodie, and his glasses. Ben was walking to a friend’s house in the Registry Ridge subdivision of southwest Fort Collins.

He has brown hair, blue eyes and was carrying his laptop.

He was reported missing last night by his family.

missing foco boy 1 ben zwahlen from fb Police Request Help To Find Missing Fort Collins Teen

Ben Zwahlen (credit – Twitter/Fort Collins Police Services)

Anyone with information on Ben’s whereabouts should call Fort Collins Police Services at 970 419-3273.

 

 

