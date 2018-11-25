Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has crossed the 7,000 yard mark for receiving yards in his career.
Sanders was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played in Pittsburgh for four seasons and then signed a deal with the Broncos. He has been with Denver ever since.
He admitted Wednesday to 247Sports he still gets emotional facing his ex-employer.
“You know what—kind of,” he said. “It feels weird because I’ve been out here for five years, and to play them, I forget about my Pittsburgh days, but everybody reminds me of when I was No. 88. I’m like, ‘Oh snap, yeah.’ It feels like I’ve been a Bronco my whole career, but I still remember the days there. The things that they told me when I left, I remember [Steelers Head Coach] Mike Tomlin telling me they didn’t have the money to pay me, but he still wants to see me balling, scoring touchdowns and having fun, and things of that sort. I’m still that, but at the end of the day, I really want to win this game, for sure.”