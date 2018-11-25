DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has crossed the 7,000 yard mark for receiving yards in his career.

PHOTO GALLERY: Steelers vs. Broncos

WR @ESanders_10 has now hit 7️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ receiving yards for his career. Congrats, E! 👏 pic.twitter.com/BkFWOPu5Q2 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 26, 2018

Sanders was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played in Pittsburgh for four seasons and then signed a deal with the Broncos. He has been with Denver ever since.

He admitted Wednesday to 247Sports he still gets emotional facing his ex-employer.