DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has crossed the 7,000 yard mark for receiving yards in his career.

Sanders was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played in Pittsburgh for four seasons and then signed a deal with the Broncos. He has been with Denver ever since.

He admitted Wednesday to 247Sports he still gets emotional facing his ex-employer.

