SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An emergency shelter was opened for stranded motorists who can’t get passed a massive 20-car crash on Interstate 70 near Frisco. Colorado State Patrol then announced on social media the shelter opening would be postponed because the interstate might reopen shortly.

The crash involves a semi truck which was leaking fuel.

Stranded motorists are advised to go to Summit Middle School at 158 School Road in Frisco.

CBS4 viewer Gilbert Ramos shared first-hand video of the massive crash.

The crash closed eastbound traffic at mile marker 204. CSP and the Colorado Department of Transportation also report several other crashes along I-70 in the high country.

Heavy snow fell for hours causing slick roads and near white out conditions.

It’s not clear how long the interstate will be closed.

