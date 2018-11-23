TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man in Teller County is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly supplying students with marijuana laced with methamphetamine. John Bruce Fifield, Jr. was arrested on Wednesday.

Fifield Jr., 47, was arrested after a resource officer with the Woodland Park School District contacted the Teller Narcotics Team in the Teller County Sheriff’s Office about the drugs. A search warrant was issued and Fifield Jr. was arrested in what is the Teller Narcotics Team first arrest.

“This is the reason we have School Resource Officers (SRO’s). We enjoy our cooperation with the police department and the sheriff’s office. We are invested in safe schools, so anytime something such as this comes up, we are on it,” said Woodland Park School District superintendent Steve Woolf.

Fifield Jr. has been charged with unlawful distribution, manufacturing, selling illegal narcotics; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; child abuse; possessing a dangerous or illegal weapon.