DENVER (CBS4)– The daughter of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen wants the case between her uncle and the trustees of the Pat Bowlen Trust to be resolved.

Last month William “Bill” Bowlen, Pat Bowlen’s brother, asked a court to remove remove Richard Slivka, Mary Kelly and Josiah “Joe” Ellis as agents of Pat Bowlen and of his power of attorney.

He said they have failed to uphold Pat Bowlen’s wishes and act in the best interest of him and the Broncos.

The owner of the Denver Broncos relinquished control of the team before training camp in 2014, due to the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. President and CEO of the Denver Broncos Joe Ellis has been at the helm since.

On Friday, Beth Bowlen Wallace released this statement on the trustees’ request for NFL arbitration of the Bill Bowlen lawsuit: “This case is between Bill Bowlen and the trustees and it needs to be resolved in a timely manner. My sister Amie and I are disappointed that the trustees have taken what appears to be a delay tactic with this filing. We have spent several years attempting to gain a better understanding of my father’s estate plan. We offered to mediate with the trustees, but they have consistently declined that opportunity.

We have never seen a copy of my father’s trust or the succession plan; we have had to rely solely on what the trustees have verbally told us over the past 10 years. We have both reached the age of financial maturity communicated through my father’s estate plan. We have concerns regarding the validity of the current trust as we recently learned my father’s original trust was revoked and replaced after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

While we welcome the opportunity to find a solution with the trustees, we need their good faith and cooperation. It is our number one priority to protect and preserve our father’s legacy and to fulfill our father wishes.

I have fulfilled the educational and employment requirements as set out in their Controlling Owner criteria. I have reached the age of financial maturity my father always expressed. And I have a plan to move this organization forward. I have no doubt my father would be proud of my accomplishments.

Our father, this organization and the Denver Bronco fans deserve better than what we have seen from the trustees and their attorneys.”

Pat Bowlen has had some major achievements with the team, including 300 wins in 30 years.