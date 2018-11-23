  • CBS4On Air

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) — Don’t know what you’re doing this weekend? We’ve got some fun ideas.

The Grand Illumination

Join Union Station as crews light the building and their brand new 40 foot outdoor Christmas tree for the holiday season. Enjoy live music and entertainment all night long. While you’re in Downtown Denver make a night of it and tour the 16th Street Mall, Skyline Park, and Larimer Square as they light up during Denver’s Grand Illumination.

https://unionstationindenver.com/event/the-grand-illumination/

Play Catch With The Broncos

UC Health invites you to play catch with the Denver Broncos. Join Chris Harris Jr. and Case Keenum for a fun afternoon of catch on the Broncos’ practice field. It’s part of UC Health’s Black Friday “checkout” campaign. This free event is a great way to log off social media and spend time with family and friends. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/catch-with-denver-broncos-tickets-50765009510

Watch ‘Home Alone’ With The Colorado Symphony

It’s movie night at the Colorado Symphony! Watch the holiday classic, Home Alone, while the score is performed live. The film will be shown on big screens in Boettcher Concert Hall.

https://tickets.coloradosymphony.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=4864

Rocky Mountain Train Show

The biggest train show west of the Mississippi is back! Head to the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland Saturday and Sunday for the annual Rocky Mountain Train Show. Train collectors, old and young, are encouraged to attend. Tickets are $8.

https://rockymountaintrainshow.com/

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

