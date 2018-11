DENVER (CBS4)– The Salvation Army hosted its annual dinner at the Colorado Convention Center on Thanksgiving. More than 100 volunteers helped serve the traditional holiday meal favorites.

There was also a table where people could pick up some necessities for winter like new gloves.

The Salvation Army Band played live music during the dinner service.