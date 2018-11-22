DENVER (CBS4)– Gov.-Elect Jared Polis says he plans to keep living in Boulder instead of moving into the Governor’s Mansion in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood once he’s sworn into office.

Police told The Colorado Sun that he would only spend the night in the Governor’s Mansion as needed.

If that does end up being the case, Polis would be the first Colorado chief executive since 1959 to not live in the Boettcher Mansion for at least part of his term.

Gov. John Hickenlooper lived in the mansion for part of his term in office.