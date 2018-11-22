  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:01 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMMurphy Brown
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder, Capitol Hill, Governor's Mansion, Jared Polis, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov.-Elect Jared Polis says he plans to keep living in Boulder instead of moving into the Governor’s Mansion in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood once he’s sworn into office.

Police told The Colorado Sun that he would only spend the night in the Governor’s Mansion as needed.

polis interview 6pkg frame 316 Gov. Elect Jared Polis To Continue To Live In Boulder

Gov.-Elect Jared Polis (credit: CBS)

If that does end up being the case, Polis would be the first Colorado chief executive since 1959 to not live in the Boettcher Mansion for at least part of his term.

Gov. John Hickenlooper lived in the mansion for part of his term in office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s