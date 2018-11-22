  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Jet Wing Drive, Local TV, stick shift, Tyrell Torres

By Dominic Garcia

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado Springs man says after three men threw him out of his car and assaulted him, they weren’t able to make a getaway because they didn’t know how to drive a stick shift. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Jet Wing Drive in Colorado Springs.

co teens cant steal car 6vo frame 30 Would Be Car Thieves Thwarted By Stick Shift

(credit: CBS)

Tyrell Torres said he had just got home from a funeral and was sitting in his car when three guys wearing bandannas came up to him. Next thing he knew, he was being yanked out of the vehicle. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

co teens cant steal car 6vo frame 180 Would Be Car Thieves Thwarted By Stick Shift

(credit: CBS)

“One suspect followed me all the way up to my doorstep, came up gave me a sucker punch right there at my door, and then ran off while I ran to the door to let my folks know,” Torres said.
The sucker punch didn’t scare away Torres. Instead, he followed that suspect and noticed one of his accomplices trying to steal his car.

co teens cant steal car 6vo frame 210 Would Be Car Thieves Thwarted By Stick Shift

(credit: CBS)

“He is trying to put it in gear, but he’s not pressing the clutch enough. So, he’s grinding my gears and he’s pressing the gas and the E brake’s up. So, he’s not going nowhere,” Torres said.

He believes they didn’t drive off because they couldn’t drive a manual transmission. Torres says he then demanded they get out of his car and that’s when the alleged criminals grabbed his phone and a bag filled with tools before they left.

teens cant steal car 6sotvo transfer frame 88 Would Be Car Thieves Thwarted By Stick Shift

(credit: CBS)

“What they did wasn’t right, and I hope they don’t do it to someone else. And I mean it was just me, I did not have anything on me or anything like that. But if they did it to somebody else, they could’ve got hurt, pretty hurt,” Torres said.

co teens cant steal car 6vo frame 334 Would Be Car Thieves Thwarted By Stick Shift

(credit: CBS)

Police found one of the suspects who is a teenager. Torres says he got his phone back, and he’s hoping police can find his tools too. Torres did have some minor injuries.

co teens cant steal car 6vo frame 726 Would Be Car Thieves Thwarted By Stick Shift

(credit: CBS)

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s