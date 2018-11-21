  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas in Color, Federal Heights, Local TV, Water World

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Water World in Federal Heights is getting into the holiday spirit with a drive-through Christmas tunnel called Christmas in Color. The mile-long attraction features 1.5 million lights synchronized to holiday music.

christmas in color Water World Welcomes Drive Through Christmas Tunnel With 1.5M Lights

(credit: Christmas in Color)

A car full of family and friends can hear that music by syncing their car radio to the channel provided by employees. Tickets cost $25 for each car, and drivers can go through twice during a “Happy Hour” Tuesday through Thursday’s from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Alternatively, a second vehicle can go through that time frame for free.

RELATED: Construction Underway At Much-Anticipated Dillon Ice Castles

The glowing and dancing lights will launch on Nov. 23 and will run 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, and 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday’s.

The lights will last through Dec. 31.

LINK: Christmas In Color at Water World

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s