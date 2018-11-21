FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Water World in Federal Heights is getting into the holiday spirit with a drive-through Christmas tunnel called Christmas in Color. The mile-long attraction features 1.5 million lights synchronized to holiday music.

A car full of family and friends can hear that music by syncing their car radio to the channel provided by employees. Tickets cost $25 for each car, and drivers can go through twice during a “Happy Hour” Tuesday through Thursday’s from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Alternatively, a second vehicle can go through that time frame for free.

The glowing and dancing lights will launch on Nov. 23 and will run 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, and 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday’s.

The lights will last through Dec. 31.

