By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Thanksgiving is all about pie, but this is a different type of pie that’s popular this time of year– pizza pie.

For the people at Cosmo’s Pizza, there’s no such thing as a bad night for pizza. And on the night before Thanksgiving, it’s busy to say the least.

“It’s honestly one of our busiest. It’s just beneath Halloween or New Year’s. It’s kind of an unofficial pizza holiday to people in the industry,” said Matt Plappert, GM of Cosmo’s Pizza.

According to the American Pizza Community, millions of families will place an order for pizza the night before the Thanksgiving feast. Matt says the rush comes down to convenience.

“Nobody works tomorrow since everyone’s preparing for their family meals,” he told CBS4.

To handle the rush Cosmo’s is bringing in double the staff. CBS4 was there as they dished out pizza after pizza.

