  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Pizza Community, Cosmo's Pizza, Local TV

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Thanksgiving is all about pie, but this is a different type of pie that’s popular this time of year– pizza pie.

busiest pizza night intro transfer frame 262 Before Thanksgiving, This Pie Is The Most Popular

(credit: CBS)

For the people at Cosmo’s Pizza, there’s no such thing as a bad night for pizza. And on the night before Thanksgiving, it’s busy to say the least.

busiest pizza night intro transfer frame 911 Before Thanksgiving, This Pie Is The Most Popular

(credit: CBS)

“It’s honestly one of our busiest. It’s just beneath Halloween or New Year’s. It’s kind of an unofficial pizza holiday to people in the industry,” said Matt Plappert, GM of Cosmo’s Pizza.

busiest pizza night intro transfer frame 723 Before Thanksgiving, This Pie Is The Most Popular

(credit: CBS)

According to the American Pizza Community, millions of families will place an order for pizza the night before the Thanksgiving feast. Matt says the rush comes down to convenience.

busiest pizza night intro transfer frame 570 Before Thanksgiving, This Pie Is The Most Popular

(credit: CBS)

“Nobody works tomorrow since everyone’s preparing for their family meals,” he told CBS4.

busiest pizza night intro transfer frame 165 Before Thanksgiving, This Pie Is The Most Popular

(credit: CBS)

To handle the rush Cosmo’s is bringing in double the staff. CBS4 was there as they dished out pizza after pizza.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s