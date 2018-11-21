  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:C470, Local TV, Morrison, U.S. 285

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Smoke could be seen on the hillside near C470 and U.S. 285 in Morrison Wednesday morning.

c470 and hampden fire cdot frame 0 Smoke Seen Near U.S. 285 & C 470 In Morrison

(credit: CBS)

The smoke was limited and appeared white in color via a Colorado Department of Transportation camera. Traffic also did not seem to be impeded.

West Metro firefighters are responding. They say several crews are at the brush fire which is about an acre in size. No home are threatened.

It’s unclear what caused the fire and if there is any major damage.

The fire was declared out about 20 minutes later.

