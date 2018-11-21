MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Smoke could be seen on the hillside near C470 and U.S. 285 in Morrison Wednesday morning.

The smoke was limited and appeared white in color via a Colorado Department of Transportation camera. Traffic also did not seem to be impeded.

West Metro firefighters are responding. They say several crews are at the brush fire which is about an acre in size. No home are threatened.

We have several crews on the scene of a brush fire, near C470 and Highway 285. Fire is about an acre in size, no homes threatened. pic.twitter.com/V5zzqFNYbL — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) November 21, 2018

It’s unclear what caused the fire and if there is any major damage.

The fire was declared out about 20 minutes later.