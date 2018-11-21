  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breckenridge, Breckenridge Art, Breckenridge Troll, Isak Heartstone

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — Breckenridge has set up a task force to find a new home for a huge wooden troll sculpture.

troll 2 New Home For Breckenridge Troll To Be Decided By Task Force

(credit: CBS)

The 15-foot work known as Isak Heartstone was dismantled last week after it attracted crowds of people to a hiking trail in a residential area.

The town said Tuesday that the task force will work hard to find the best place to put the work in collaboration with its creator, Danish artist Thomas Dambo. It promised to keep the community updated on the process.

trolls future 6pkg transfer frame 299 New Home For Breckenridge Troll To Be Decided By Task Force

(credit: CBS)

The troll was installed as part of a summer arts festival and was intended to remain as long it could withstand the elements and wasn’t vandalized.

However, throngs of troll-seekers were blamed for causing problems including illegal parking and littering.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s