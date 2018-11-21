DENVER (CBS4) — The FBI is asking the public for help tracking down a woman who has robbed four banks in the Denver metro area in the past month. She’s been dubbed the “Myopic Bandit” because she wore oversized glasses — either out of necessity or as a disguise — during each robbery.

The first robbery was the US Bank at 8441 West Bowles Avenue in Denver on Oct. 29. The second robbery was at the Great Western Bank at 220 Josephine Street in Denver on Nov. 5. Then, on Tuesday, she hit two banks in one hour — the Chase Bank at 6900 South University in Centennial and the Key Bank at 7940 South Broadway in Littleton.

The FBI said the woman passed a robbery note in each case but never displayed a weapon.

She is described as a white or Asian woman, 40 to 50 years old, approximately 5-foot-3 tall, with a medium build. The FBI is asking people be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspect’s description — and to be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Bank robbery is punishable by a 20-year prison sentence for each offense.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).