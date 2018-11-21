By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4)– It was an act of generosity that brought the mother of a young girl with cancer and the owner of a car repair shop, together. A 2006 Ford Fusion purchased by Marc Zandell, the owner of Golden Triangle Auto Care, to help someone in need.

Last March he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “I’ll do the repairs on it and make it in tip top shape for a needy family,” said Zandell.

So, they did just that over many months. Repairing a car in need of help into a vehicle that is fit for a family that could use some for help.

Through the organization “There with Care” the car repair shop owner worked to change the life of Valerie Lowery, a single mother of three. Her 10-year-old daughter has been undergoing cancer treatment.

“Bella was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April, April 6th, and it’s been a journey,” she said.

That journey has required getting to hospitals for chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Valerie barely noticed that Ford waiting right by her as Zandell said, “We’re here to actually help you. This car behind us is for you, I’m serious. This car is for you to help you out.”

Valerie Lowery began to cry and said, “Thank you, thank you.”

Actually, a lot of people worked to make this happen.

She added, “I’m just so overwhelmed by the graciousness, I don’t even know.”

Zandell replied, “People helped me while me while I was growing up. This is my way of giving back.”

In the back seat were gifts for Valerie’s children.

She hugged Paula DuPre Pesman who told her, “People care about your family you know that, they care about you.”

She explained “There with Care” connects people in need with those who want to give, “People are really good and do want to help others and sometimes you just have to connect them.”

And what better time than on Valerie’s birthday and the day before Thanksgiving Day.

