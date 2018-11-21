Filed Under:Golden Triangle Auto Care, Local TV, Marc Zandell, Stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, There With Care, Valerie Lowery

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4)– It was an act of generosity that brought the mother of a young girl with cancer and the owner of a car repair shop, together. A 2006 Ford Fusion purchased by Marc Zandell, the owner of Golden Triangle Auto Care, to help someone in need.

there with care pkg frame 729 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

(credit: CBS)

Last March he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “I’ll do the repairs on it and make it in tip top shape for a needy family,” said Zandell.

there with care pkg frame 150 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

(credit: CBS)

So, they did just that over many months. Repairing a car in need of help into a vehicle that is fit for a family that could use some for help.

there with care pkg frame 219 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Marc Zandell (credit: CBS)

Through the organization “There with Care” the car repair shop owner worked to change the life of Valerie Lowery, a single mother of three. Her 10-year-old daughter has been undergoing cancer treatment.

there with care pkg frame 2432 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

Valerie Lowery (credit: CBS)

“Bella was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April, April 6th, and it’s been a journey,” she said.

there with care pkg frame 1485 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

(credit: Valerie Lowery)

That journey has required getting to hospitals for chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Valerie barely noticed that Ford waiting right by her as Zandell said, “We’re here to actually help you. This car behind us is for you, I’m serious. This car is for you to help you out.”

there with care pkg frame 2197 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

(credit: CBS)

Valerie Lowery began to cry and said, “Thank you, thank you.”

there with care pkg frame 1059 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

(credit: Valerie Lowery)

Actually, a lot of people worked to make this happen.

there with care pkg frame 489 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

(credit: CBS)

She added, “I’m just so overwhelmed by the graciousness, I don’t even know.”

there with care pkg frame 1813 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

(credit: CBS)

Zandell replied, “People helped me while me while I was growing up. This is my way of giving back.”

there with care pkg frame 3222 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

Paula DuPre Pesman (credit: CBS)

In the back seat were gifts for Valerie’s children.

there with care pkg frame 2742 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

(credit: CBS)

She hugged Paula DuPre Pesman who told her, “People care about your family you know that, they care about you.”

there with care pkg frame 881 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

(credit: CBS)

She explained “There with Care” connects people in need with those who want to give, “People are really good and do want to help others and sometimes you just have to connect them.”

there with care pkg frame 2832 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

(credit: CBS)

And what better time than on Valerie’s birthday and the day before Thanksgiving Day.

there with care pkg frame 3360 Mother Of 10 Year Old Battling Cancer Gets A Life Changing Gift Of A Car

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

