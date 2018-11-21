By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4) – David Bruton Jr. strolled onto the CBS4 set Monday morning wearing his Notre Dame letterman Jacket, SuperBowl 50 ring and a big smile. He swells with politeness as he liberally doles out “yes ma’am” and “thank you.”

The former Bronco safety and special team member discussed the upcoming Black Friday campaign he supports with CBS4’s Britt Moreno. Bruton is collaborating with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital for the Check Out campaign which encourages people to put their phones, laptops, iPads and video games away on Black Friday to revert back to a simpler time.

Remember when everyone interacted with family and friends the day after Thanksgiving?

“Black Friday used to be about eating leftovers, playing football outside, being engaged and active,” Bruton said. “I feel like this cause speaks volumes to me, because I have kids, and it’s hard to pull kids away from their phones.”

Bruton admits “I have fallen victim to my cellphone instead of everything around me.” He says it is important to engage with family members during this time.

To encourage everyone to put those screens away, Bruton is holding story time to support his nonprofit “Bruton’s Books” which encourages child literacy. More information is below.

UCHealth which is “going black on all social media accounts on Black Friday” reports how excessive screen use or social media use can cause serious health issues like difficulty falling asleep, increased rates of depression and increased rates of suicide or suicide thoughts. People are also more susceptible to dry eye.

Below are the UCHealth Black Friday events:

11 a.m.: Free private screening of the movie Ralph Breaks the Internet at Cherry Creek AMC 8.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Community paint-by-number mural with local artist Kiri Jones in the 900 block from Curtis to Champa streets; hot chocolate and music at lunchtime!

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts with David Lee Bruton Jr. prior to the afternoon performance of Corduroy and A Pocket.

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Play catch at the UCHealth Training Center with Chris Harris Jr., Case Keenum and other Broncos players.

12:30– 3 p.m.: Complimentary open skate session at Family Ice Arena in Centennial.

LINK: UCHealth Black Friday Checkout

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.