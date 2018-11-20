Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver Sheriff’s deputies are being disciplined after an inmate escaped on their watch. That inmate was being held on attempted murder charges.
The two deputies transported Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales to a doctor’s appointment at Denver Health in March. The inmate managed to hop a fence and run away.
He wasn’t recaptured until months later.
Deputy Stephen Hernandez will be suspended for two weeks. Deputy Jason Leyshon will be suspended for six days.
Then DPD shot two men, somehow supposing they were Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales — you left that part out. If people weren’t dying, it might almost be funny.