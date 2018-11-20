  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Sheriff's Department, Local TV, Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver Sheriff’s deputies are being disciplined after an inmate escaped on their watch. That inmate was being held on attempted murder charges.

denver health escape discipline 6vo transfer frame 0 Deputies Disciplined In March Inmate Escape

(credit: CBS)

The two deputies transported Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales to a doctor’s appointment at Denver Health in March. The inmate managed to hop a fence and run away.

mauricio venzer Deputies Disciplined In March Inmate Escape

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales (credit: Denver Police)

He wasn’t recaptured until months later.

denver health escape discipline 6vo transfer frame 345 Deputies Disciplined In March Inmate Escape

(credit: CBS)

Deputy Stephen Hernandez will be suspended for two weeks. Deputy Jason Leyshon will be suspended for six days.

Comments
  1. Robert Chase (@solar_satellite) says:
    November 20, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Then DPD shot two men, somehow supposing they were Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales — you left that part out. If people weren’t dying, it might almost be funny.

    Reply Report comment

