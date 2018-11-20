DENVER (CBS4)– Two people remain in serious condition after Monday afternoon’s shooting in the Ballpark neighborhood.

The shooting happened near 21st and Lawrence just after 4 p.m. That’s south of Coors Field.

One person was killed and four others shot. As of Tuesday morning, two had been released from Denver Health Medical Center and two remain at the hospital in serious condition.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and there is no major threat to the public.

