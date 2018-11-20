ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The driver of a cattle truck was rushed to the hospital after the tractor trailer rolled over in Bennett on Tuesday afternoon. The tractor trailer rolled on Old Victory Road located north of Highway 36.

The driver was transported to University of Colorado Hospital with minor injuries. It was unclear whether any of the cattle were injured in the rollover.

Copter4 flew over the crash which showed the tractor trailer on its side on the side of the road. It was unclear whether the cattle were trapped inside.