By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Early season snow spells big money for businesses in Breckenridge which rely on the flurries flying. Inside Good Times Adventures, it’s all hands on deck answering calls for reservations.

Good Times Adventures is the only snowmobile and dog sledding tour operator in Summit County.

The buzz around town seems to be back after last season’s dry winter left many people cancelling their mountain getaways.

When CBS4 visited Good Times Adventures early in January, they were shoveling snow onto the trails to try to open. But, early snowfall means manger Gary Baur will be able to open on schedule next month.

“Phones ringing off the hook around here,” Baur told CBS4 on Tuesday. “Even if it doesn’t snow much between now and opening day, which we hope doesn’t happen, we should be able to get up and running by Dec. 8.”

As the reservations stack up, Baur hopes the snow continues to follows suit.

