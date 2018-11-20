By Eric Christensen

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Tuesday morning, Jay MacIntyre did not look like the son of a man who was fired just two days ago. Jay’s father, Mike MacIntyre, had his six-season career with the University of Colorado Boulder ended on Sunday.

“Today J-Mac was himself,” said sophomore receiver K.D. Nixon. “He came out swaggy, having fun. We were like ‘Whoa. You’re a different J-Mac.’ He was like ‘Yeah, just having fun.’”

It was impressive considering the roller coaster of emotion Jay has gone through. There were tears at Senior Day after the team’s loss to Utah. Then anger over his dad being dismissed, and now somehow, the process of moving on.

It sounds almost impossible, but maybe not for the son of a coach.

“It’s much more personal obviously for him than other guys on the team,” said interim head coach Kurt Roper. “But he grew up in this profession and understands this profession and has handled it well.”

But, no matter the hand that Jay has been dealt, the son of the former head coach is putting on a brave face. He’s doing his best as a captain to set the example and lead his team into battle against California.

“Today, he was super energetic and was trying to encourage the guys,” said offense lineman Aaron Haigler. “That’s Jay. ‘You know what I’m going to do me, cut it loose and help this team get it done.’”

“If his dad was at practice today seeing how hard he’s working he would be beyond proud of him,” said Quarterback Steven Montez. “Especially with the circumstances he’s facing right now.”

So while Mike MacIntyre’s coaching career in Boulder is over, Jay is making sure his dad’s legacy is alive and well.

The Buffs face Cal in their final game of the season.

