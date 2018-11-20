By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Five former Broncos are among 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Cornerback Champ Bailey, who played in Denver for the second half of his career, is one of three first-year eligible players to become a semifinalist.

He joins former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez and former Ravens safety Ed Reed.

Congrats to my fellow semi-finalists! https://t.co/TO40AK48CT — Champ Bailey (@champbailey) November 21, 2018

Other former Broncos who have been named semifinalists include Steve Atwater, Ty Law, John Lynch, and Karl Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg and Atwater are semifinalists for the 8th time. For Lynch, it is his 7th time as a semifinalist, and for Ty Law, it is his 5th time as a semifinalist.

The next cut down for semifinalists will be on Jan. 3, 2019. The list will be trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Finalists.

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen is a Contributor Finalists for the Class of 2019. Bowlen will be voted on separately from the Modern-Era Finalists, but must receive 80 percent positive vote in order to be enshrined.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour prime time awards special, which will air nationally on CBS on Feb. 2, 2019.

The official enshrinement ceremony will be on Aug. 3, 2019.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s current bylaws stipulate between four and eight new members will be selected each year.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.