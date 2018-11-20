DENVER (CBS4)– Players teamed up with the Broncos Women’s Organization and the Denver Rescue Mission on Tuesday to help families in need this holiday. The Denver Broncos converted the Broncos Stadium at Mile High into a “donation drive-thru” of sorts.

A total of 3,000 people drove to the stadium to collect everything they need to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal. With some help from a few Broncos players, volunteers from the Denver Rescue Mission and the Broncos Women’s Organization collected food and passed it out to those in need.

Some of the players passing out turkeys and boxes of stuffing know from experience how much a free turkey dinner can help parents who are struggling during the holidays.

“I grew up with a single mother, so I knew how it was. Bills are tight. Three kids and one mom, that’s a hard job. You need a little help every now, that’s what we’re here for,” said Denver Broncos tackle Elijah Wilkinson.

“This means a lot. It’s helping out a lot. It’s feeding my family for Thanksgiving and we are very appreciative,” said recipient Kim Harris.

The Denver Rescue Mission is still collecting turkeys for their Thanksgiving dinner donation boxes.

LINK: Denver Rescue Mission