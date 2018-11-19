WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Christopher Watts sniffled and his leg bounced up and down as his parents approached the podium during his sentencing hearing.

Judge Marcelo Kopcow ruled his parents are considered victims of the crime because they are the girls’ grandparents.

A spokesperson for his parents began by reading a statement.

“We are not here to ask for leniency, we are not in any way condoning or tolerating the crime that has occurred and the pain that has been caused,” she stated. “We join in our daughter-in-law’s and grandchildren’s family in saying this should never have happened.”

“They accept that their son has done this… they accept that he chose to plead guilty,” she stated. “They appreciate that he is given the opportunity to serve that life sentence. It is his responsibility, it is his sentence, and it is not enough to make up for what [he] has done.”

“There is nothing that can be done to cure the harm he has caused.”

The spokesperson said the parents of Chris Watts encouraged him to give a full confession, to help ease the pain and suffering of the victims’ families, but stated that nothing he could say would explain his behavior.

“We cannot begin to think that an explanation will ever justify it,” the spokesperson stated.

Cindy Watts read a statement to the court, but said most of it would be directed to her son.

“I am still struggling to understand how and why this tragedy occurred. I may never be able to understand and accept it but I pray for peace and healing for all of us,” Cindy Watts read.

“We have loved you from the beginning and we still love you now,” Cindy Watts said through her tears. “This might be hard for some to understand, how I can sit here under these circumstances, and tell you all although we are heartbroken, although we can’t imagine what could have led us to this day, we love you. Maybe you can’t believe it either.”

“I hate what has happened. Your father and sister and I are struggling to understand why. But we will remain faithful, as your family, just as God remains faithful because of his unconditional love for us all.”

“We love you,”Cindy Watts said, turning to face her son. “And we forgive you, son.”

On Nov. 6, Christopher Watts pleaded guilty to the nine charges he faced, including five counts of first-degree murder. In addition to the murder charges for Shanann and his daughters, Bella and Celeste, he also pleaded guilty to two counts of murdering a child, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. He was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole Monday.

You can watch the full sentencing hearing below.