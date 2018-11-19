DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a suspect is in custody for a murder near Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street. Police responded to the scene on Sunday morning.

Police say the victim described by police as an “elderly man” was attacked and later died. His name has not been released.

Investigators say the suspect asked the victim for money, but when the victim said he didn’t have any, the suspect began punching him.

Witnesses rushed to help the man, and the suspect ran away.

Investigators say the victim came to his feet, but then fell down and became unresponsive.

Witnesses helped lead police to the suspect, named as 27-year-old Jonathan Diaz-Jimenez. He now faces first degree murder charges.