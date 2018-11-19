DENVER (CBS4)– Congresswoman Diana DeGette has withdrawn her bid for House Majority Whip.

The Democrat, representing Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, made the announcement for her bid for the leadership position just after the election. She announced her withdrawal on Monday.

DeGette released this statement, “The 2018 elections brought a new Democratic majority to the House with exciting opportunities for change. As a seven-term Chief Deputy Whip who is passionate about building coalitions, I was proud to announce my agenda, especially in a year of generational shift and the demonstration of voting power by women.

“Since my announcement, I have been heartened by the backing I have received across the caucus. Over the last few days, however, many of my supporters have expressed concern about pressure they are receiving to return the three senior leaders to their posts without opposition.

“We have enough work to do without this internal pressure. Therefore, I am withdrawing my bid for Whip at this time. I look forward to continuing as Chief Deputy Whip with this exciting new majority. We have a to do, and I am eager to get started.”

DeGette said that she expects to be selected chair of the powerful Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee of the Energy and Commerce Committee. The subcommittee’s oversight authority, including subpoena power, extends to critical issues such as drug prices, conduct of officials at the EPA, and the actions of the Trump Administration to separate young immigrant children from their parents.