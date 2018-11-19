By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– Thanksgiving is only a few days away and the Denver Rescue Mission is asking the community to donate turkeys, to help others in need this holiday season.

As of Sunday, the organization still needed around 4,500 more turkeys to reach their goal of 15,000 turkeys.

The Denver Rescue Mission works to make sure the homeless and less fortunate are able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

With the turkeys donated by the community they are able to host a large banquet Thanksgiving dinner, hand out thousands of meal boxes to families, and distribute turkeys to local churches and non-profits.

On Monday, Mayor Michael Hancock and city employees donated dozens of turkeys to the mission at the front steps of the Denver City County building.

The Denver Rescue Mission is accepting donations of frozen turkeys weighing 12 pounds or more at their Ministry Outreach Center, The Crossing and Lawrence Street Shelter until Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

