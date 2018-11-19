  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends and family are remembering a knitting teacher at a senior living center who died in an explosion on Friday night. Carol Ross was well known for instructing knitting classes.

carol ross from hg newsletter2 Victim In Aurora Fire Known For Knitting Classes

Carol Ross (credit: Heather Gardens newsletter)

According to the complex’s community newspaper, her home looked like a parlor from the 1860s. She also had a long career as an OB-GYN nurse.

carol rosss apartment from hg newsletter Victim In Aurora Fire Known For Knitting Classes

(credit: Heather Gardens newsletter)

On Monday, many of the residents living at Heather Gardens were still talking about the fire. Some say they’re still waiting to learn more from management about what happened.

aurora fire7 Victim In Aurora Fire Known For Knitting Classes

(credit: CBS)

Two other people, which includes a firefighter, were injured but are expected to be okay.

