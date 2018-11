DENVER (CBS4) – Six Coloradans have made Forbes’ “30 under 30” list. One of those listed is a 12-year-old girl from Lone Tree.

Gitanjali Rao invented a device that detects lead in water. She decided to make the device after learning about the Flint water crisis in Michigan.

Other Coloradans on the list include Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin, entrepreneur Ramy Badie and the co-founder of Swift Solar, Joel Jean.