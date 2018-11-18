DENVER (CBS4) – One plane at Denver International Airport slid off the taxiway Saturday night as temperatures fell below freezing and much of the Front Range dealt with freezing rain and snow.

The United Airlines 800 flew in from Tucson and slid into the grass after landing and trying to makes its way to the gate.

There was a plane that slid off the runway while it was taxiing. Flight landed safely and there are no injuries. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) November 18, 2018

Airport officials say everyone is okay, but it’s yet to be determined why the plane slid off the taxiway.

They also say their runways and taxiways were in good condition, and investigators are still looking into the cause.

