DENVER (CBS4) – One plane at Denver International Airport slid off the taxiway Saturday night as temperatures fell below freezing and much of the Front Range dealt with freezing rain and snow.

(credit: Denver International Airport)

The United Airlines 800 flew in from Tucson and slid into the grass after landing and trying to makes its way to the gate.

(credit: Denver International Airport)

Airport officials say everyone is okay, but it’s yet to be determined why the plane slid off the taxiway.

(credit: Ryan Fields)

They also say their runways and taxiways were in good condition, and investigators are still looking into the cause.

RELATED: Holiday Travel Starts Dry But Could End With Snow In Parts Of Colorado

