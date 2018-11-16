COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Garden of the Gods is one of the most popular parks along Colorado’s Front Range because of its magnificent views and geology. But a lot of interest has emerged recently in what’s under the park.

An archeological dig is underway as crews look for artifacts from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The artifacts are directly linked to William Jackson Palmer, the founder of Colorado Springs.

The specialists involved in the dig have found what’s essentially the family’s trash heap, but also plenty of house items like ceramic plates and fabric.

“It’s a great feeling. It gets your heart beating a little bit faster because you never know what you’re going to pull up. That’s what I tell everyone — always look down. You don’t know what’s under your feet,” archeologist Shannon Landry said.

A special series of public tours will take place at the dig site in the next week. They will happen between Nov. 17-20 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. They are weather dependent, and they will begin at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center on the second floor balcony before departing for the site.