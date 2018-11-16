  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) – The Catholic archbishop of Denver called out Regis University’s provost for encouraging faculty to attend a student drag show.

samuel aquila Archbishop Calls Out Regis University For Urging Staff To Support Drag

Archbishop Samuel Aquila (file photo credit: CBS)

The Denver Post reports Provost Janet Houser of the Jesuit-Catholic university urged teachers to attend the show as a way of supporting LGBTQ students. Houser also suggested they avoid language that reinforces the gender binary — including saying “ladies and gentlemen.”

regis university Archbishop Calls Out Regis University For Urging Staff To Support Drag

Regis University (credit: CBS)

Houser also warned teachers not to take attendance using the official roster, since this might involve accidentally using “a student’s ‘dead name’ — a legal name that they no longer go by — which can be very upsetting for transgender students to hear.”

Archbishop Samuel Aquila says Regis leaders never discussed those initiatives with him, and that “this guidance is not in conformity with the Catholic faith, despite the attempts made to justify it as rooted in Jesuit values.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

