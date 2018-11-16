CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The suspect who died after a shooting with deputies in Centennial on Thursday has been identified as Allen Fanning, 18.

Fanning was shot by officers as he tried to drive away from a Big O Tires location at Arapahoe and Potomac. Deputies responded to the business on reports of a domestic violence incident.

A man and a woman were getting a tire repaired when a second man, later identified as Fanning, came in and chased the woman around a car, according to the store manager Jesse Kolbe.

The Hyundai he was driving was eventually boxed in by squad cars less than a mile away at Arapahoe Road and Dayton.

After Fanning refused to get out of the car and apparently reached for the weapon, police shot him. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

A loaded gun was found inside the car he was driving.