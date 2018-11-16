  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Allen Fanning, Arapahoe County, Arapahoe County Sheriff, Centennial, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The suspect who died after a shooting with deputies in Centennial on Thursday has been identified as Allen Fanning, 18.

Fanning was shot by officers as he tried to drive away from a Big O Tires location at Arapahoe and Potomac. Deputies responded to the business on reports of a domestic violence incident.

shooting 1 Teen Killed In Officer Involved Shooting Identified

(credit: CBS)

A man and a woman were getting a tire repaired when a second man, later identified as Fanning, came in and chased the woman around a car, according to the store manager Jesse Kolbe.

The Hyundai he was driving was eventually boxed in by squad cars less than a mile away at Arapahoe Road and Dayton.

shooting 3 Teen Killed In Officer Involved Shooting Identified

(credit: CBS)

After Fanning refused to get out of the car and apparently reached for the weapon, police shot him. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

A loaded gun was found inside the car he was driving.

