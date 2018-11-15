BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Giving trees have been set up in Broomfield and Superior in honor of a woman who was killed by a drunk driver. Mandy Bowles worked at Old Chicago in Broomfield and died on her way home from work last year.

The trees shows the names of dozens of children of deployed service members from Buckley Air Force Base. People can sponsor those children for Christmas.

“Christmas was the most important holiday to her and she always felt everyone deserved Christmas and she carried that with her every day,” Mandy’s widower Scott Bowles said.

Scott said the trees are “all in Mandy’s spirit.”

“She gave to everyone around her and it’s just another way to keep her memory of giving going during this holiday season.”

The trees are located at the Old Chicago in Broomfield at 1280 East 1st Avenue and the Supercuts in Superior at 602 Center Drive.