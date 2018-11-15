Filed Under:Flat Earth International Conference, Flat Earthers, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– The Flat Earth International Conference is in Denver this weekend.

flat earth conference 10pkg transfer frame 1061 Flat Earth International Conference Underway In Denver

(credit: CBS)

The “Flat Earthers” (different from the Flat Earth Society), are a community of people who, yes, believe the earth is flat.

Denver resident, Bob Knodel, is well-known in the Flat Earth community. The pilot and engineer used to think it was crazy, but has since started to believe the theories.

He invites others to debate and join the Denver conference.

“Investigate it yourself, do your own research that’s what matters,” he said.

flat earth conference 10pkg transfer frame 2108 Flat Earth International Conference Underway In Denver

(credit: CBS)

