ANTONITO, Colo. (AP) — A Conejos County restaurant owner who shot an intruder inside the business will not face criminal charges for the man’s death.

Prosecutors say a jury likely would find Felix Gallegos was entitled to defend himself under Colorado law and they could not prove otherwise.

According to prosecutors, a surveillance system notified Gallegos that someone was inside the hamburger stand around 5 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Gallegos’ wife called police. He went to the restaurant in Antonito.

Gallegos told police he yelled that the intruder should stay inside because he had called 911. He said a man soon ran out the door and came toward him.

Gallegos said he fired.

Police said 26-year-old Byron Duran was killed. An autopsy found Duran was shot twice and had amphetamines and opiates in his system.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)