DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado set a record last year, but it’s not one to brag about. There was more trash in the state than ever before.

Organizations advocating for more recycling in Colorado released their second such report on Wednesday.

On the eve of America Recycles Day, the report aims to highlight places like Momentum Recycling in Broomfield.

The company takes waste, separates the glass and reuses it for new bottles.

“Colorado is still pretty darn trashy, our recycling rate is 12 percent, the average across the country 35 percent, so we’re well behind,” said CoPIRG Director Danny Katz.

Other cities listed as doing well in recycling efforts include Loveland, Boulder, Lafayette and Longmont.

