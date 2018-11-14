(HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite tattoo spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tattoo studios around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture for everything from black-and-white portraits to Japanese-style tattoos.

1. Dedication Tattoo

Topping the list is Dedication Tattoo. Located at 1905 S. Broadway, it is the highest rated tattoo spot in Denver, boasting five stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp.

According to its website, Dedication Tattoo specializes in everything from bold traditional to black and grey to Japanese tattoos and more. The shop has four tattoo artists: Andy Canino, Brian Thurow, Sam Yamini and Haley McMahon. Hourly rates vary for each artist but a $100 deposit is required for an appointment and is non-refundable.

Yelper Laura F., who gave the shop five stars, said, ”I went here with my best friend to get a matching tattoo to celebrate us both turning 40 … Haley took a look at our idea and drew up a sketch fairly quick. It was just what we were looking for which was a ying yang tattoo with Colorado/California theme.”

2. Bound By Design

Next up is Bound By Design, situated at 1332 E. Colfax Ave. in Cheesman Park. With 4.5 stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp, the tattoo and piercing spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Earlier this year, Westword named it the “Best Shop for Your First Tattoo.” Established in 1993, the shop has a list of 12 tattoo artists available. Their work can be viewed here. There are three piercers whose work can be seen here.

“I have been going here for almost 10 years now. Tiffany, Patrick and the whole crew have never given me anything but friendly, professional service. This place is clean and full of a wide range of artists for ink and beautiful one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces,” wrote Hazel F.

3. End of Days Tattoo

End of Days Tattoo is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2024 E. Colfax Ave. to see for yourself.

With eight tattoo artists on hand, the shop specializes in custom tattoos. You can view the artists’ work here. Walk-ins are welcomed at the shop.

The business says it’s “proud to offer custom tattooing to the finicky collector yet still happy to help the newcomer.”

Yelper Jessica L. said, “Jason did my tattoo as a walk-in and he was so good! He made me feel really comfortable and did a great job with the artwork. He took what I wanted and put his own artistic flourishes on it which I love.”

4. Tribe Tattoo

Over in Lincoln Park, check out Tribe Tattoo, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 674 Santa Fe Drive.

Owner John Slaughter opened the tattoo shop, piercing studio and art gallery in 2001. With 11 artists available, Tribe Tattoo offers services in custom tattooing, piercing and paintings. Tattoos are available in everything from custom fonts and lettering to illustrative and airbrush painting.

Yelper Jessi R. wrote, “I walked in earlier today with my best friend to get small matching tattoos … Erik did a fabulous job with our tattoos! He treated our tiny minimalist tattoos with the same care and attention as if it were a larger piece.”

5. Think Tank Tattoo

Last but not least, there’s Think Tank Tattoo, a Speer favorite with 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews. Open since 2002, the 3,000-square-foot shop is at 172 S. Broadway.

Walk-ins are welcome and complimentary consultations are available. The shop has 12 artists who specialize in styles that range from traditional American and portrait realism to fine-line and sacred geometry. View the work of the artists here.

Yelper Nora K. said, “I got a few fine lines and delicate minimalist tattoos … All the tiny details are very neat and clean, the lines are straight and exactly what I wanted.”

Article provided by Hoodline.