(HOODLINE) – Looking to check out the best music venues near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top music venues in Denver, using both Yelp data and Hoodline stats to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for live music.

1. La Cour Bistro and Art Bar

Topping the list is La Cour Bistro and Art Bar, situated at 1643 S. Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp, the bar, music venue and French spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Listen to live jazz while you snack on escargot and sip on the French Blonde cocktail, featuring gin, St.-Germain, lemon and sugar. View upcoming shows here.

2. Bluebird Theater

The Bluebird Theater, located at 3317 E. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the music venue and performing arts spot four stars out of 163 reviews.

The standing-room theater features bands from all over the country including Owl City, Blitzen Trapper, Jess Glynne and more.

3. Boettcher Concert Hall

Then there’s Boettcher Concert Hall in downtown Denver, home of the Colorado Symphony. Built in 1978, the symphony hall at 1000 14th St., Suite 15, has earned 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

The concert hall is part of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the third largest performing arts complex in the U.S., according to its website. In addition to the symphony, it hosts a wide variety of events. Check out the upcoming “Home Alone”-themed concert or the Tom Petty tribute.

Article provided by Hoodline.