GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A car slammed all the way into a home in Greeley on Wednesday. The landlord, Cathie Goza, says the person living in the home was at work at the time.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Authorities believe they may have suffered a medical emergency causing them to lose control.

Goza says this isn’t the first time the house at 20th Street and 19th Avenue has been hit.

“It’s happened before. They just got to the yard and hit the house they didn’t get inside,” she said. “I’m just glad nobody was hurt, stuff can be replaced, people can’t.”

Goza says she will have her tenant move into another rental property during the repair work.

