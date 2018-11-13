FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – It was an emotional homecoming for hundreds of soldiers as they returned to Fort Carson early Tuesday morning.

Three hundred soldiers with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team marched into the William Reed Special Events Center on the Army post for a homecoming ceremony just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Families were reunited after nine months apart while the soldiers were stationed in Afghanistan.

Fort Carson says they were working with the Afghanistan national defense and security forces.

The post welcomed 300 other soldiers home on Friday.