  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Fort Carson, Local TV

FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – It was an emotional homecoming for hundreds of soldiers as they returned to Fort Carson early Tuesday morning.

Three hundred soldiers with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team marched into the William Reed Special Events Center on the Army post for a homecoming ceremony just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

fort carson homecoming 6vo frame 593 Emotional Homecoming For 300 Fort Carson Soldiers After 9 Months

(credit: CBS)

Families were reunited after nine months apart while the soldiers were stationed in Afghanistan.

fort carson homecoming 6vo frame 294 Emotional Homecoming For 300 Fort Carson Soldiers After 9 Months

(credit: CBS)

Fort Carson says they were working with the Afghanistan national defense and security forces.

fort carson homecoming 6vo frame 204 Emotional Homecoming For 300 Fort Carson Soldiers After 9 Months

(credit: CBS)

The post welcomed 300 other soldiers home on Friday.

fort carson homecoming 6vo frame 447 Emotional Homecoming For 300 Fort Carson Soldiers After 9 Months

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s