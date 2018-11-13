  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Evergreen, Local TV, Mountain Lion

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials had to make the difficult decision to euthanize a mountain lion that had killed a dog in Evergreen, because the wild cat was too sick.

Officers trapped the mountain lion on Monday after it was seen wandering through downtown Evergreen.

The mountain lion was examined by a veterinarian and found to weigh only 80 pounds. The lion was very malnourished and would likely not survive the winter.

A necropsy will help CPW determine what led to the mountain lion’s condition.

