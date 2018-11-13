DENVER (CBS4)– Denver comes in at number two in the nation for the best cities for singles, according to a new study from WalletHub.com.

The Mile High City comes in just short of number one, filled by Atlanta, Ga. and followed by San Francisco, Calif.

Other cities in the top 10 include Portland, both Oregon and Maine, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and Minneapolis.

Denver ranks at the top because of its high singles gender balance, fun and recreation opportunities along with more dating opportunities.

Other Colorado cities in the top rankings include Aurora at 104 and Colorado Springs at 45.

The worst city ranked for singles? Brownsville, Texas.