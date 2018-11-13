Filed Under:Dating, Denver, Local TV, Online Dating, Singles

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver comes in at number two in the nation for the best cities for singles, according to a new study from WalletHub.com.

Source: WalletHub

The Mile High City comes in just short of number one, filled by Atlanta, Ga. and followed by San Francisco, Calif.

Other cities in the top 10 include Portland, both Oregon and Maine, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and Minneapolis.

gettyimages 677894510 Best Cities For Singles? Denver Ranks No. 2 In Nation

Downtown Denver Skyline Garden of the Gods (credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Denver ranks at the top because of its high singles gender balance, fun and recreation opportunities along with more dating opportunities.Photo Credit Thinkstock

Other Colorado cities in the top rankings include Aurora at 104 and Colorado Springs at 45.

The worst city ranked for singles? Brownsville, Texas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s