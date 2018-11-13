DENVER (CBS4) — Mayor Michael Hancock is considering raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour for city employees — and people who work for businesses that operate in city facilities — according to a statement released Tuesday.

“While unemployment is low and Denver’s economy is among the strongest in the country, wage growth has not kept pace with a rising cost of living,” Mayor Hancock stated. “Lower- and middle-income workers are struggling to get by.”

“I believe we have an opportunity here to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” Hancock stated.

The Department of Finance has been directed to explore increasing starting pay for city, contractor, vendor and tenant employees to $15 an hour. The increase would be phased in over several years.

According to the statement, the review process will include outreach to community stakeholders, private-sector partners and employees. Recommendations will be presented to Hancock early next year.

“Cities like Denver have borne the brunt of the country’s growing income inequality challenges due to the lack of federal leadership and Congressional inaction to address it,” the press release states.

“I’m committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from the unprecedented prosperity our city is enjoying today so that no one gets left behind,” Hancock stated.