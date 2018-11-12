  • CBS4On Air

By Jeff Gurney

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Early season ski conditions haven’t been this good in more than a decade. And now both Vail and Beaver Creek ski resorts will open early.

Vail will open Wednesday. Beaver Creek opens on Saturday. It is the earliest opening for Vail in 16 years.

Vail reports four feet of natural snow in the last week. Beaver Creek will open five days early on Sat., Nov. 17. Vail will open on Wed., Nov. 14.

“We owe a big thank you to our mountain operations teams for their hard work in making this possible for our loyal guests and season pass holders,” said Doug Lovell, Vail’s chief operating officer.

opening day keystone breck frame 1539 More Ski Areas Open Amid Best Early Season Ski Conditions In A Decade

(credit: CBS)

Keystone and Breckenridge also opened early because of the recent snowfall. Wolf Creek became the first ski area to open in Colorado in October.

wolf creek opens 8 credit wolf creek ski area More Ski Areas Open Amid Best Early Season Ski Conditions In A Decade

(credit: Wolf Creek Ski Area)

