  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Danny Dietz, Danny Dietz Memorial Fund, Deana Paprocki, Littleton, Local TV, Navy Seals, Red Wings Monument, SEALS, Special Forces

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A new monument stands next to the Danny Dietz Memorial in Littleton as the nation remembers all service men and women the day after Veterans Day.

red wings monument7 Red Wings Monument Dedicated Near Danny Dietz Memorial

(credit: CBS)

The monument in Berry Park, located at 3400 West Berry Avenue, is dedicated to the brave men and women killed during Operation Red Wings.

red wings Red Wings Monument Dedicated Near Danny Dietz Memorial

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

red wings1 Red Wings Monument Dedicated Near Danny Dietz Memorial

(credit: CBS)

A Navy SEAL from Littleton, Danny Dietz, was one of three killed during a mission in Afghanistan in 2005.

danny dietz Red Wings Monument Dedicated Near Danny Dietz Memorial

Danny Dietz.(credit: CBS)

“Our family is so honored this monument will be placed near Danny’s Memorial. When the City if Littleton and surrounding communities did our son’s Memorial our family was still so lost in the grief of losing our DJ. We weren’t thinking of the 18 others that gave their lives that day two alongside DJ and 16 aboard the helicopter going in to help our sons. So, when at a think tank for Veterans Funeral Care and Gary Weber presented to me a photo if a monument he wanted to give us we thought it would only be appropriate to have it placed near Danny’s. It bears the names of all the fallen during Operation Red Wings,” said Dietz’s mother Cindy Dietz-Marsh.

red wings monument9 Red Wings Monument Dedicated Near Danny Dietz Memorial

(credit: CBS)

Sixteen special operation soldiers were sent in to rescue them but the Taliban shot down their helicopter.

red wings memorial6 Red Wings Monument Dedicated Near Danny Dietz Memorial

(credit: CBS)

Rep. Mike Coffman, a military veteran, spoke at the monument’s dedication.

red winds monument mike coffman Red Wings Monument Dedicated Near Danny Dietz Memorial

Rep. Mike Coffman (credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s