LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A new monument stands next to the Danny Dietz Memorial in Littleton as the nation remembers all service men and women the day after Veterans Day.

The monument in Berry Park, located at 3400 West Berry Avenue, is dedicated to the brave men and women killed during Operation Red Wings.

A Navy SEAL from Littleton, Danny Dietz, was one of three killed during a mission in Afghanistan in 2005.

“Our family is so honored this monument will be placed near Danny’s Memorial. When the City if Littleton and surrounding communities did our son’s Memorial our family was still so lost in the grief of losing our DJ. We weren’t thinking of the 18 others that gave their lives that day two alongside DJ and 16 aboard the helicopter going in to help our sons. So, when at a think tank for Veterans Funeral Care and Gary Weber presented to me a photo if a monument he wanted to give us we thought it would only be appropriate to have it placed near Danny’s. It bears the names of all the fallen during Operation Red Wings,” said Dietz’s mother Cindy Dietz-Marsh.

Sixteen special operation soldiers were sent in to rescue them but the Taliban shot down their helicopter.

Rep. Mike Coffman, a military veteran, spoke at the monument’s dedication.