DENVER (CBS4)- If it feels a little emptier at the Denver Zoo it may be because the last of the polar bears is gone. Lee made the trip the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium last week.

That’s after Cranbeary was taken to The Alaska Zoo in October. Zoo officials announced the bear’s departures early last month.

The Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Program said it would be best to separate them to see if they could breed with new partners.

It’s not clear when the Denver Zoo will have polar bears on exhibit again. The zoo’s grizzly bears moved into the old polar bear exhibit.

Polar bear populations are declining as sea ice disappears.