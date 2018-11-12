GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)- Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 29-year-old Uber driver after they say he forced himself onto a teenage customer. Investigators identified the suspect as Ahmed Muse.

The 15-year-old girl told investigators she had a coworker call an Uber for her to go home from her place of work in Golden. The coworker selected uberPool which allows multiple riders share the ride. Those riders are then dropped off according to their destination along the route, Uber’s website said.

Once the girl was picked up, the driver started along the route which included another destination. The girl realized her destination was first and asked to be dropped off first. Muse allegedly refused and bypassed her home to go to the second rider’s destination. The girl says he told her he needed to drop off passengers according to the order they were picked up, authorities say.

Investigators say Muse then returned to Golden to the teenager’s destination to drop her off, but he locked the doors preventing her to leave. They say he then kissed her without her consent. The teenager was able to unlock the doors and escape to her home.

Investigators identified Muse through the Uber app. He faces second degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and harassment charges.

In June, the ride-share company reminded users about new safety features like sharing trip details with trusted contacts and a button to call 911 from within the app.