DENVER (CBS4) – A ceremony at Denver Botanic Gardens recognized Coloradans who passed away in World War I on Sunday, the 100th anniversary since the war ended.

One hundred glass, custom made poppies were installed as part of the ceremony. They honor nearly 1,300 Colorado service members who died during the war.

The poppies are for sale. Proceeds will benefit VFW Post 1 — the oldest VFW Post in the world.