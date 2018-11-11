  • CBS4On Air

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro firefighters rushed to a home on South Depew Street Sunday afternoon when the home went up in flames and smoke. Investigators believe the fire started in a wood-burning stove, according to the homeowner.

lakewood stove fire 1 west metro fire tweet Dog Rescued, Homeowner Hospitalized After Fire Destroys House

(credit: CBS)

Officials say the homeowner was outside the home when firefighters arrived. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

lakewood stove fire 2 west metro fire tweet Dog Rescued, Homeowner Hospitalized After Fire Destroys House

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters were told a dog was inside, but they say the dog was seen walking out of the home on its own. They say she appeared to be shaken up, but okay.

lakewood stove fire 3 west metro fire tweet Dog Rescued, Homeowner Hospitalized After Fire Destroys House

(credit: CBS)

Part of the roof collapsed, and investigators suspect the home will be a total loss. A neighboring home was evacuated, but those residents are reportedly okay.

lakewood stove fire 4 west metro fire tweet Dog Rescued, Homeowner Hospitalized After Fire Destroys House

(credit: CBS)

